The Gone Game 2 Review: A Thriller that Undertakes A Wild-Goose Chase

The basic premise of the second season is Suhani’s (Shriya Pilgaonkar) murder while she was on the cusp of proving her innocence. And now, with her death, a killer on the loose the Gujral family find themselves again in the thick of things. The singular focus of the story seems to be investigating the case and the CBI officer (Harleen Sethi) seems convincing enough as she interrogates the family. But throwing in questions of the officer’s sexuality in this mix seems misplaced and unwarranted.