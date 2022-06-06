Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' Is an Ahistorical Nightmare

But first, a quick primer on 12th century ruler, Prithviraj, and the two Battles of Tarain that he fought against Mohammad Ghori, the 12th century ruler of Ghazni.

Prithviraj was a Chahmana ruler with his capital in Ajmer. The Chahmanas were one of the many tribes that ruled the subcontinent in the 12th century, and one of the contemporary tribes was Gahadavalas of Kannauj, whose ruler Jaichand was the rival of Prithviraj. In Chand Bardai's epic – that makers of Prithviraj Samrat claim it's based on – Prithviraj abducts Jaichand's daughter Sanyogita.

Shihab-ud-din Ghori or Mohammad Ghori was the 12th century ruler of the kingdom of Ghazni who came to conquer the Punjab area in 1191, causing Prithviraj to push back, leading to the first battle of Tarain. The second battle was fought a year later in 1192, which Ghori won due to better strategy.

Samrat Prithviraj, the flim, can best be described as an ahistorical nightmare that is both dangerous and irresponsible. Here are some of the inaccuracies in the Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar film: