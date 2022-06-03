Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Only Bollywood Heroes Are 'Forever Young'

Akshay Kumar's latest film Samrat Prithviraj has him opposite Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, and the age difference between the leading hero and heroine in this case is 29 years - the widest so far in Akshay's filmography.

Also, remember it was 1994 when we first heard the tunes of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, where a 27-year-old Akshay was seen romancing a 20-year-old Raveena Tandon? It’s now 2022. Akshay is 54 now. While the actress dancing with him has been replaced with a younger one, he stays mighty strong in the spot of the hero, 27 years on.