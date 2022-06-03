Honest Review: ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Is the Poster Child for the Bollywood Age Gap

Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, tells the story of King Prithviraj Chauhan and his battles with Mohammed Ghori (Manav Vij). The film, directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, is based primarily on 'Prithviraj Raso', the account purportedly written by the court poet Chand Bardai (played by Sonu Sood) which, many historians have pointed out over the years, has several exaggerated accounts.

So, Samrat Prithviraj doesn’t win many points from historical accuracy. Here are my honest thoughts about the film:

1. The film is about a warrior king who has gained an icon status in India and yet, the film seems like a compilation of vanity shots. Also it almost feels like beating a dead horse to talk about the age gap in Bollywood but can we really not even cast actors the age of the film’s subjects? Akshay, 54, plays Prithviraj and Manushi Chillar, 25, plays his wife. According to some reports, Prithviraj died at the age of 26.