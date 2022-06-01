Lot on Invaders in History Books But 3 Lines on Prithviraj Chauhan: Akshay Kumar
His film, 'Samrat Prithviraj' is scheduled to be released on 3 June.
Actor Akshay Kumar at a promotional event for his film Samrat Prithviraj spoke about the lack of “balance” in the Indian curriculum.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshay Kumar said "Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have two-three lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders."
He also mentioned to the news agency, "Nobody is there to write about it (history of Indian kings)...".
"I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it," he added.
He also told the news agency, "I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out. They were great too.” The statements were a part of Akshay Kumar’s interview with ANI.
The film Akshay is promoting is an epic drama film which centres around Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is scheduled to be on 3 June and it stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in leading roles. The film, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.
