Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar Puts 'Duty' Above All As He Fights His Enemies
Akshay Kumar valiantly fights for his motherland in 'Prithviraj' trailer.
The trailer for Akshay Kumar Prithviraj was launched today. He is all set to fight his enemies, find love and put ‘duty’ above all in the first trailer for the much-awaited film. The trailer expertly manages to showcase all aspects of Prithviraj’s life and celebrate the brave warrior.
The film is action-packed with a heavy dose of patriotism added to the mix. The primary villain in the film seems to be Muhammad of Ghori, who is also part of the trailer. The film is also touching upon the love story between Sanyogita and Prithviraj. And the trailer seems to showcase lavish sets that brings to the fore the scale of the production.
Based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem 'Prithviraj Raso'. This period drama shows Akshay as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan while Manushi Chhillar portrays the role of Sanyogita in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial historical drama. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.