Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’: A Feast for the Eyes, but Not the Heart

If all we want from an epic is scale, then this film certainly delivers. Its commitment to its visuals is undeniable. But that’s where a filmmaker, a storyteller, comes in: to guide the hands of hundreds of artists, VFX and otherwise, to mount an emotionally charged story driven by characters that we feel for and with. Put simply, without smallness—intimacy, conflict, drama, heart, human connective tissue—bigness risks feeling empty and unsticky.

I sincerely wonder how much of this film, or its moments, will remain with us a year from now. Don’t get me wrong, Ramayana is far too big, too expensive, too shiny, too colourful, too overwhelming, and makes too many strides for the visual possibilities of Indian blockbusters to not be watchable, bordering on worthwhile.

But very little of it is felt. I can’t, for example, think of a single relationship that sings or is even remotely affecting. The love between Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (Sai Pallavi), the father-son bond between Ram and King Dashrath (Arun Govil), the brotherhood of Ram and Lakshman (Ravi Dubey), or even Ram and himself—not a single connection invokes feeling.