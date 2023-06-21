Doordarshan's Ramayan to Legend of Prince Rama: 5 Best Adaptations of Ramayana

The Doordarshan TV programme was touted to have changed TV forever. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was one of the most-watched shows during its run. The success of the show was widespread when it was being telecast in 55 different countries and it was well-documented by the media.

Narrated by Ashok Kumar, and the titular character was essayed by Arun Govil. The show managed to become a complete sensation, publications reported on how viewers flocked to watch it on TV, shutting shops when it was being telecast every Sunday.