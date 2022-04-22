‘Thank You Isn’t Big Enough’: Yash Thanks Fans for K.G.F: Chapter 2’s Success
Yash-starrer 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' raked in over Rs 700 crore at the box office worldwide.
Yash shared a message for his fans on social media, thanking them for the success of his film K.G.F: Chapter 2. Yash narrated a story of a young boy who had a lot of faith when others didn’t and compared himself to the boy. He also thanked his fans on behalf of the K.G.F team.
Yash said, “There was a small village which was facing a drought situation for quite a long time. So the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers. But there was one boy, who turned up with an umbrella in his hand. People called it foolishness and some even called it overconfidence. You know what that was? Faith. I'm like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day."
The actor added, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience.”
He further said, “I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it," and concluded with a dialogue from K.G.F 2, "Your heart is my territory."
Several fans sent in their wishes for the star and the film. One comment read, "KGF - Kannada's Golden Film," and another fan wrote, "King of Film industry."
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. The film released on 14 April in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film was loved by audiences and has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the box office worldwide.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.