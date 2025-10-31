Baahubali: The Epic—Rajamouli’s Grand Saga Invites Us for an Encore

In these Trumpian times of bizarreness and unpredictability that cloak everything—from diplomacy to trade engagements—the only constant is surreal entertainment.

Be it the mocku-drama feel of the live telecasts aired from the White House or the off-the-cuff repartees by public personalities hurriedly tagged as 'informed' statements, we are treated to a host of ludicrous political spectacles, both national and international, week in and week out.

This week, however, it is India that is exporting and dishing out pure entertainment in its "epic" and spectacularly desi form to everyone around the globe—no tariffs, no taxes.