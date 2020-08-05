Here’s Why Ravi Dubey Refused to Play Sidekick to a Star Kid  

TV actor Ravi Dubey, known for his role in Jamai Raja, has been keeping himself busy during lockdown by creating music videos from home and also writing poetry. His recent poetry is called Aankde and it’s based on the number game the entertainment industry runs on.

The actor spoke to The Quint about how he, like others, has also become a slave to this number game. Like all of us, he has also watched Dil Bechara and he told us how Sushant Singh Rajput was one of them, who started with TV and moved on to films.