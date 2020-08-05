Here’s Why Ravi Dubey Refused to Play Sidekick to a Star Kid
The actor says the system that runs the entertainment industry needs to change.
TV actor Ravi Dubey, known for his role in Jamai Raja, has been keeping himself busy during lockdown by creating music videos from home and also writing poetry. His recent poetry is called Aankde and it’s based on the number game the entertainment industry runs on.
The actor spoke to The Quint about how he, like others, has also become a slave to this number game. Like all of us, he has also watched Dil Bechara and he told us how Sushant Singh Rajput was one of them, who started with TV and moved on to films.
"Sushant came from exactly the same background like us. He was a television actor and he is a beautiful and graceful export to cinema. He set a precedence which will always be a new precedence. He did not just win for himself, he won for all of us".Ravi Dubey, Actor
Ravi said Dil Bechara is Sushant’s best work till date and he has watched each and every film of the late actor. When asked about the existence of Bollywood mafia in the industry he said,
"The system that’s running the entertainment industry does need some repair. I have personally been a part of narrations and meetings where you can clearly sense a preconceived notion which I think does need a metamorphosis".Ravi Dubey, Actor
He also spoke about the time when he walked out of a meeting after he was asked to play the friend of a star kid who was being launched.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.