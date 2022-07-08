Sai Pallavi Row: Telangana HC Dismisses Plea To Set Aside Hyderabad Cops' Notice

The notice was issued by the Sultanbazar Police in Hyderabad following a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal activist, who alleged that she compared cow protectors to Kashmiri terrorists during an interview last month. Sai Pallavi, whose most recent role was that of a woman who falls in love with a Naxal leader and writer in the film Virata Parvam, was responding to questions about ideology and violence in an interview with YouTube channel Greatandhra.

During the interview, Sai Pallavi talked about The Kashmir Files and said that the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and the recent incidents of lynching of suspected cow smugglers were both wrong, and that violence of any kind should be condemned.