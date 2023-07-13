Nitesh Tiwari Explains Why He Chose World War 2 Reference in 'Bawaal'

Nitesh also said that, over the years, many Indian directors have made films on wars that India has been a part of and he felt that he could not add a fresh perspective to the subject. “There has been such lovely stuff which has already been done and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers in our country on the historical wars which our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to being anything new on screen if I were to do that,” he told Galatta Plus.

Nitesh further went on to share that the depiction of World War 2 in Bawaal is 'something fresh for the audience.' “We have done Indo-Pak wars and Indo-China war and Kargil and everything, and some very good stuff has been done, I just felt that maybe you know, if I were to bring something fresh for the audience, this was a way to go.”

He continued, "In an earlier draft, there was a reference to Jallianwala Bagh, which I removed after Sardar Udham released. It no longer remained fresh."

Bawaal releases on Amazon Prime Video on 21 July.