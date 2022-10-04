Playing Sita in Ramlila: One Role, Many Actors, Same Belief

Our first stop is Luv Kush Ram Leela where Deblina Chatterjee is stepping on stage for the first time as 'Sita'.

Deblina is an Indian film and TV actress, born and brought up in Kolkata. She started her acting journey with 2011 Bengali movie Ami Aadu and played various roles in TV shows like Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein and Sankatmochan Bahubali Hanuman.