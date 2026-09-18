Netflix’s 'Lust Stories 3' Review: A Mixed Bag Of The Best Kind

Perhaps it’s because it’s been a while since the pandemic-era glut of them (Paava Kadhaigal, Ajeeb Daastaans, Unpaused, Navarasa, Ray), but the idea of an anthology remains inherently exciting. There’s just something about the collision of filmmakers, perspectives, interpretations and ideas; the permutations and combinations of casting and narrative possibility.

Perhaps it’s easier to be charmed by them after the fact, because, for me, Lust Stories 3 is the strongest of the series. I should clarify that. That’s not to say that these are necessarily the four best shorts or ‘segments’ of the entire Lust Stories series (those directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap are all up there among the best). But it’s that Lust Stories 3 offers the most consistent mix so far.