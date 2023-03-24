Gajraj Rao on Pradeep Sarkar: ‘He Would Pay From His Pocket if Budget Was Less'

Gajraj Rao: I’ve seen that zeal and energy in him; he knew he could make films. Then he left his agency and started his own production house Apocalypso Filmsworks. I’ve been associated with him since then. I realised in due course that he would never delegate – he wouldn’t sit back and wait for someone else to do something.

Every time there was a difficult situation, he was on the frontlines. Since there used to be budget constraints and it would be tough to find talent and technicians in Delhi, we would work in the city with great difficulty. Dada would always be at the frontlines and get work done – even if shooting was going on for 12-14 hours, he would be the most active.

He also directed several music videos. ‘Ab Ke Sawan Aise Barse’ by Shubha Mudgal was perhaps the most difficult project – it was supposed to be raining so that had to be created, there was an ensemble cast. With Euphoria, he created music videos for ‘Maeri’ and ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’.

Coming to ad-films, I used to assist him and even acted several times. He would always pay writers, actors, and technicians well. We would often shoot for 3-4 days for music videos with little rest periods. I specifically remember the time when we were shooting for a Piya Basanti track.

I remember all the assistants would become exhausted but Pradeep da, the cinematographer, the actors Nauheed Cyrusi and Donovan Wodehouse would still be shooting.

He was like Napoleon Bonaparte in a way – I remember he had taken his horse and continued advancing even when his soldiers refused to do so, citing that the surface was too steep. That’s what dada was like – he wouldn’t give his assistants or technicians a chance to complain because he was always at the forefront.

These are some of my favourite memories with him. The one lesson I learned from him is this: for good leadership, it is important to be standing right at the front. He was an exceptional leader and artiste.