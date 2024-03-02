The Stars Live Here: Inside Abhishek Banerjee’s Mumbai Home

In this episode of 'The Stars Live Here,' Abhishek Banerjee gave The Quint a tour of his house and talked about his early days as an actor, his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, his friendship with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan, and much more.

Speaking about giving auditions after he moved to Mumbai, the actor said, “The problem is never about whether you fit in a part or not, it’s about how they say it. Sometimes people are quite rude about it. When that happens, it hurts as an artist. Wherever I went, people would talk that way and then I realised that it’s very difficult to crack it if you don’t know anyone. Very few people are looking for someone new."

He added, "For a while I thought I should forget about pursuing acting because it wasn’t happening and it had been 7-8 years (of me trying) already.”

When asked about friends he has in the industry, Banerjee said, "If I had to name someone who’s my ‘best friend’, it would be Rajkummar Rao because we’ve come from the same time and I knew him before he became an actor and I always admired all his work. He was the guy who would motivate us when we were struggling."