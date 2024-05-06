'Mani Ratnam & Bhansali Are The Reasons I Became An Actor': Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Quint caught up with Aditi to speak about being offered Heeramandi, how a Bhansali set is different from other sets, how the filmmaker has done justice to every character in this multi-starrer and more.

Recalling her reaction when she got the call that Heeramandi was being offered to her Aditi said, "I was on my way to the release of a Telugu film I had shot. I was told there was a 100 percent occupancy in the theatre, and since it was just after Covid the situation was quite tense. Just after that call I got another call that Sanjay sir wants to meet me. I dreamt of becoming an actor after watching Mani Ratnam's Bombay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi, and living that dream through Heeramandi, and previously Padmaavat, was magical."