'Mani Ratnam & Bhansali Are The Reasons I Became An Actor': Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Quint caught up with Aditi to speak about being offered Heeramandi, how a Bhansali set is different from other sets, how the filmmaker has done justice to every character in this multi-starrer and more.
Recalling her reaction when she got the call that Heeramandi was being offered to her Aditi said, "I was on my way to the release of a Telugu film I had shot. I was told there was a 100 percent occupancy in the theatre, and since it was just after Covid the situation was quite tense. Just after that call I got another call that Sanjay sir wants to meet me. I dreamt of becoming an actor after watching Mani Ratnam's Bombay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi, and living that dream through Heeramandi, and previously Padmaavat, was magical."
Aditi also spoke about how Bhansali has successfully managed to do justice to all the characters, especially the women, in this multi-starrer. "It takes a visionary to give each character their own space. There are some incredible filmmakers in the country, and I hope every one has the platform and the budgets to create such multi-starrers. Balance representation is very important and female narratives are so interesting."
