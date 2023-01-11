Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan on Working With Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah in 'Kuttey'

Veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasman Bhardwaj, is all set to make his debut with Kuttey, which releases in theatres on 13 January. The film boasts of a terrific ensemble cast - Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, among others.

Speaking about directing stalwarts Aasman told The Quint, "I was extremely nervous on the first day of shooting. I couldn't believe it was finally happening. The first take, between action and cut, was surreal. I had done workshops with Arjun, Radhika and Shardul Bharadwaj before, so barring them I was very nervous to direct the others. I couldn't even say anything to Naseer bhai on the first day. After the first take things changed, because I also realised I had to get out of my head and get things done".