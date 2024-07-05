ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ali Fazal Reveals His Favourite 'Mirzapur' Character & It's Not Munna Tripathi

'Mirzapur' season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Swati Chopra
After a three-year wait, Mirzapur Season 3 finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 5 July. The crime drama series features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur, among others in the lead roles.

The Quint caught with the cast and the director of the show and spoke to them about the third season, their favourite character arc from Mirzapur, their first auditions, and more.

Speaking about his character Munna Bhaiya, Ali shared, "I thought it was Munna's soft side that stayed with me. I fight my level best to not bring these emotions home. We're only human and if we're living with something for so long; which is why I run. The day Mirzapur gets over, I'm out of their faces for the longest time."

Director Mihir Desai spoke about his favourite character arc from the show and told The Quint,

"These questions are the toughest to answer because I have so many favourites. Even the smaller characters; we're so attached to them. For instance, a character like Raziya - if you see her evolvement throughout the seasons, even she has gone through an arc and that you will see of a lot more in season 3. The characters and their arcs is what the show is completely about, so choosing one is very very difficult."
Mihir said

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Topics:  Ali Fazal   Mirzapur 3 

