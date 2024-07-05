Ali Fazal Reveals His Favourite 'Mirzapur' Character & It's Not Munna Tripathi

After a three-year wait, Mirzapur Season 3 finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 5 July. The crime drama series features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur, among others in the lead roles.

The Quint caught with the cast and the director of the show and spoke to them about the third season, their favourite character arc from Mirzapur, their first auditions, and more.