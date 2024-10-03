‘People Now Feel Bad for Putting Me in a Box or Having Judged Me’: Ananya Panday

"I first noticed it on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan when young girls and boys came up to me and they feel represented. Because growing up there were all these characters and movies that felt like home to me like Jane Tu Ya Jane Na, Wake Up Sid!: all these movies that when I saw it, I was like, okay, you know, I'm like this, and my friends are like this," she added.

She also expressed that certain movies bring comfort, and if any of her films can provide that for people, it feels truly rewarding. Beyond the praise, it's the genuine connection with the audience that matters most to her.