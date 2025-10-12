'Pay Disparity Is Systemic, Male Actors Need To Question It': Konkona Sen Sharma

For someone who considers herself an "accidental and reluctant actor", Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most unique voices in the industry.

A child who grew up on sets and fell into filmmaking as a result of her mother, actor and director Aparna Sen, the actor's filmography is a testament to her craft; groundbreaking, nuanced and challenging conventional norms.

Even off camera, Konkona does not shy away from calling out the inequalities and realities of the Indian film industry. In a conversation with The Quint for an episode of Tell Me All, the actor weighed in on the eight-hour working shift debate, urged male actors to challenge systemic pay disparity, emphasised the need for better provisions for women on set, and more.