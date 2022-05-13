Review: 'Modern Love Mumbai' is a Tad Slow, But Love Saves The Day

The Mumbai chapter of the hit US anthology Modern Love, which portrayed love in all its convolution and beautiful forms, released on 13 May on Amazon Prime Video. It brought together six of the finest filmmakers- Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

If you have watched Modern Love New York, I suggest you lower your expectations.

Each anthology starts with the title track 'Mausam Hai Pyaar' sung and composed by Nikhil Dsouza, the track strikes all the right chords and goes beautifully with the heartwarming anthologies. The visuals in the song are pictures of directors with their partners and other couples.

Modern Love Mumbai is inspired by personal essays from the New York Times column Modern Love. Whether you like a story or not, love the characters or not the one thing that will tug at your heart is, love.