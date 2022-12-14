Netizens Call Out ‘Pathaan’ Song ‘Besharam Rang’ For Copying Jain's 'Makeba'

Pathaan's sultry new song, Besharam Rang has not stopped making waves, ever since it released on Monday (12 December). Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, their upcoming film's most-awaited song opened up to varied reactions from netizens.

Jokes, memes and remixes are just some of the ways in which the internet reacted to the upgraded "item number". However, fans couldn't help but point out stark similarities between Besharam Rang and Jain's 2016 hit, Makeba.