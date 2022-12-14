Netizens Call Out ‘Pathaan’ Song ‘Besharam Rang’ For Copying Jain's 'Makeba'
Besides 'Makeba', 'Besharam Rang' is also being compared to the 2019 hit song, 'Ghungroo'.
Pathaan's sultry new song, Besharam Rang has not stopped making waves, ever since it released on Monday (12 December). Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, their upcoming film's most-awaited song opened up to varied reactions from netizens.
Jokes, memes and remixes are just some of the ways in which the internet reacted to the upgraded "item number". However, fans couldn't help but point out stark similarities between Besharam Rang and Jain's 2016 hit, Makeba.
Makeba rose to massive popularity, thanks to a famous Levi's commercial featuring it. Produced by French beatmaker Yodelice, the song belongs to an African music subgenre called 'Amapiano'.
Owing to its wild popularity, netizens identified the beat in Besharam Rang, in no time. Besides Makeba, the Pathaan song is also being compared to Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao's hit, Ghungroo from the 2019 film, War.
A Twitter user commented, "#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy. The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable."
Composers of Besharam Rang, Vishal and Sheykhar have not yet responded to the controversy.
Netizens are even editing the two songs together, making the similarity between them unmissable.
Check out more reactions here:
