Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' to Release on This Date

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan. The film is all set to release on 25 January. After unveiling the first looks of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and himself, Shah Rukh posted the teaser of the movie on 2 November. Now, the release date of the trailer has also been announced. It will drop on 10 January.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news and wrote, "#PathaanTrailer on 10 Jan 2023â€¦ #Pathaan [NO title change] arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Jan 2023 [#RepublicDay weekend] in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu (sic)."