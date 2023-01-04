Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' to Release on This Date
Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan. The film is all set to release on 25 January. After unveiling the first looks of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and himself, Shah Rukh posted the teaser of the movie on 2 November. Now, the release date of the trailer has also been announced. It will drop on 10 January.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news and wrote, "#PathaanTrailer on 10 Jan 2023â€¦ #Pathaan [NO title change] arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Jan 2023 [#RepublicDay weekend] in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu (sic)."
SRK and John are sharing screen space for the first time in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF "spy universe". Shah Rukh will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. The first single titled Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone was released on December 12, 2022, and became a huge hit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.