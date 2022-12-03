Qala's Jagan Provides an Evolved Gaze Into Mental Health of Men in Hindi Films

'Darr to Devdas' - Men's Grief as a Result of Failed Love

Mental health among men has rarely been the focus in Hindi cinema. One of the very early movies that actually had the scope of turning the tables was Darr (1993). In possibly his breakout performance, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a loner who is obsessed with a woman, stalks her and ends up dead. Shah Rukh played a similar role in Anjaam too, which released a year after Darr. These movies should have been reason enough to spark a conversation around mental health, but instead the incessant stalking (which was a common occurrence in films during that time) was perceived as a romantic routine. The 'anti-hero' was also assigned this specific characteristic, and women were viewed the reason for the hero's spiral into madness.

The disintegrating mental health among heroes is mostly as a result of failed love, giving an impression that it's women who are driving them to the depths of depression, which is often wrongly equated with grief. Take, for example, one of the most popular characters in Hindi cinema - Devdas. He is a young man who is unable to marry the woman he loves, and thus turns to alcoholism and falls for a sex worker Chandramukhi. However, he can't accept her love too because of the huge stigma surrounding women in the business of pleasure and his own warped sense of morality. There have been a number of renditions of Devdas in Bollywood, and all of them have viewed the character as a self-destructive lover.