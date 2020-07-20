Was Asked When Will I Kill Myself: Actor Swastika on Cyberbullying

View this post on Instagram

âªCyber bullying is not acceptable. Rape threats, acid attack threats are heinous crime & it needs to be addressed. Itâs time people think before attacking someone because there will be repercussions. â¬ âªThank you @kolpolice cyber crime department for taking such prompt action. â¬ . . #cyberbullying #fakenewsbusted #saynotocyberbullying #cyberbullyingnomore #kolkatapolice #kolkatacybercrime #fakenewsmedia #beresponsible