Amitabh Bachchan Gives Shout Out to Babil's Debut Film Qala
'Qala' also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee
Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for Netflix's upcoming project Qala which marks the debut of Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. The film is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house. Qala joins the list of successful productions like Bulbbul, Phillauri, and NH10. He reposted a video earlier shared by the film's makers and wrote, "Anvita ji ... Wishing all the very best... Looking quite different. Good to see the making as well," referring to director Anvita Dutt.
Babil had earlier announced his collaboration with Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri in an Instagram post. Sharing the video from the sets of Qala, he wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor."
About the show, Netflix had tweeted, "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart." The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee.
Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan appeared together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku. Babil received the award for 'Best Actor' on behalf of Irrfan Khan at the Filmfare Awards 2021.
Sharing a video of his mother helping him get ready for the ceremony, he summarized his acceptance speech and wrote, "This is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take indian cinema to new heights, I promise.”
