Amitabh Bachchan Gives Shout Out to Babil's Debut Film Qala

Babil had earlier announced his collaboration with Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri in an Instagram post. Sharing the video from the sets of Qala, he wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor."

About the show, Netflix had tweeted, "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart." The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee.

Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan appeared together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku. Babil received the award for 'Best Actor' on behalf of Irrfan Khan at the Filmfare Awards 2021.