Shah Rukh Khan Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene at Red Sea Film Festival For Kajol
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recently recreated a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene. The duo who portrayed the role of Raj and Simran respectively were seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The film featured Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Mandira Bedi, Karan Johar and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.
The iconic scene left the audience in awe. The video went viral soon after fan accounts started posting it on the internet. The video shows Shah Rukh stating that he will recreate a particular scene from the film only for Kajol and no one else and he proceeds to do it.
One fan wrote what Shah Rukh said at the event, "That gesture of mine is meant for nobody else but only for kajol."
One fan account went on to write, "King Khan doing his signature pose at the #RedSeaIFF #RedSeaIFF22 and #Kajol’s adorable reaction to it is literally resembling all of us watching him do it #ShahRukhKhan."
The film was produced by Yash Raj Films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995.
