Babil Khan Marks Debut With Netflix's Qala Opposite Tripti Dimri
Netflix released a video featuring the cast and crew on the film's sets
Babil Khan shared a video from the sets of Netflix's Qala which marks his debut. While refusing to use the term 'getting launched', he wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me). Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor."
He revealed that Qala shares the story of a woman fighting for a 'place in her mother's heart. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart," he quoted from Netflix's tweet announcing the film.
Bulbbul's Tripti Dimri, who also stars in the film, shared that they had finished the first shooting schedule. She wrote, "Wrapped up the first schedule of Qala.. Super happy and excited to be joining hands with such an amazing and enthusiastic team for the second time..."
They both posted the video released by Netflix. It features shots from the film's set including glimpses of the equipment used as the crew braves the cold. Opening with a scene of pages rustling in the wind, the video then shows Babil's close-up and then reveals Tripti Dimri's look in the film.
Babil had revealed earlier this year that he had entered the film industry, during an interaction with a fan. "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers," he'd said.
Babil's debut is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, founded by Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee.
