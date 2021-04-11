Babil Khan Marks Debut With Netflix's Qala Opposite Tripti Dimri

Bulbbul's Tripti Dimri, who also stars in the film, shared that they had finished the first shooting schedule. She wrote, "Wrapped up the first schedule of Qala.. Super happy and excited to be joining hands with such an amazing and enthusiastic team for the second time..."

They both posted the video released by Netflix. It features shots from the film's set including glimpses of the equipment used as the crew braves the cold. Opening with a scene of pages rustling in the wind, the video then shows Babil's close-up and then reveals Tripti Dimri's look in the film.

Babil had revealed earlier this year that he had entered the film industry, during an interaction with a fan. "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers," he'd said.