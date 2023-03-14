Deepika Padukone's Fitness Trainer Shares Her Workout Routine For Oscars 2023
Deepika Padukone's fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, shared a video of the actor's workout routine for Oscars.
Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Academy Awards. Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', which won an Oscar for Best Original Song, the actor introduced the track. Needless to say, Deepika looked stunning in her black Hollywood gown during the award ceremony.
Recently, Deepika's fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, shared her "6:30 am workout routine" just before the Oscars.
Taking to Instagram, Karachiwala shared a video of the actor following her pre-Oscars morning regime and wrote, "Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? (Working out before the Oscars is a must, right?) Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone‘s 6:30 am workout in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Don’t you agree? It was an amazing journey training her for the #oscars. Do you want to see more videos of Deepika working out?"
Take a look at the video here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Besides, she is also preparing for the release of her upcoming film Fighter with John Abraham.
