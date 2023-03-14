Deepika Padukone's Fitness Trainer Shares Her Workout Routine For Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Academy Awards. Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', which won an Oscar for Best Original Song, the actor introduced the track. Needless to say, Deepika looked stunning in her black Hollywood gown during the award ceremony.

Recently, Deepika's fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, shared her "6:30 am workout routine" just before the Oscars.