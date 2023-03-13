ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Others Dazzle at After Party

While 'RRR' won big at the Oscars, Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters for the ceremony.

India won big at the 95th Academy Awards this year. While SS Rajamouli's RRR won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for 'Naatu Naatu', filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Besides, actor Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters for the ceremony.

After attending the prestigious award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, stars put their best fashion foot forward for the after party.

Here are some pictures from the event:

