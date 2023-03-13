ADVERTISEMENT

'It's Not Every Day You Wake Up Going to the Oscars': Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Oscars.

Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', which won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Deepika introduced the track. "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to", she said.

The official Instagram handle of The Academy also posted a video of Deepika being interviewed at the red carpet. When asked about how she is feeling the actor said "I am excited, nervous and just curious to see what this whole thing is about. We have all grown up watching the Oscars, and from the part of world we come from it's not every day that you wake up going to the Oscars. I am just taking it all in."

Deepika was also asked about the perception of Oscars being 'this ominous, mysterious thing' and whether it 'lives up to the hype.' "I think there's potential for a lot more but having said that I think it's definitely an exciting time for Indian cinema," she responded.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   RRR   Oscars 2023 

