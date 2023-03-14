'I Was Teary Eyed': 'Naatu Naatu' Choreographer Prem Rakshith On Oscar Win
RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.
SS Rajamouli's film RRR scripted history by winning an Oscar for its song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song category. The film has left both the audience and critics enthralled in the West. And as the team celebrates the Oscar win, the choreographer of 'Naatu Naatu' opened up about the song receiving the coveted award.
Prem Rakshith, who was present during the award ceremony shared his first reaction after the win in an interview with The Indian Express, he said:
“Rajamouli garu hugged me and I was teary eyed. We all hugged each other and we got really emotional. I got a bit nervous in between when they were announcing nominations. When they announced Naatu Naatu as the winner, we shouted so loudly.”Prem Rakshith, Choreographer
He also spoke about the outstanding response the performance of the song received during the award ceremony, he stated: “After Naatu Naatu’s performance, they gave a standing ovation. I felt really happy. There was one more song for which they gave a standing ovation…but I was so happy when they all stood up after Naatu Naatu was performed,” Prem shares.
Rakshith also opened up about the fact that he would be open to doing projects in the West. “I am very happy working here but if work comes then I will definitely take it,” he said.
Prem’s upcoming projects include the Telugu film Dasara and Pushpa: The Rule.
