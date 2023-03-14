ADVERTISEMENT

'I Was Teary Eyed': 'Naatu Naatu' Choreographer Prem Rakshith On Oscar Win

RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'I Was Teary Eyed': 'Naatu Naatu' Choreographer Prem Rakshith On Oscar Win
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

SS Rajamouli's film RRR scripted history by winning an Oscar for its song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song category. The film has left both the audience and critics enthralled in the West. And as the team celebrates the Oscar win, the choreographer of 'Naatu Naatu' opened up about the song receiving the coveted award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prem Rakshith, who was present during the award ceremony shared his first reaction after the win in an interview with The Indian Express, he said:

“Rajamouli garu hugged me and I was teary eyed. We all hugged each other and we got really emotional. I got a bit nervous in between when they were announcing nominations. When they announced Naatu Naatu as the winner, we shouted so loudly.”
Prem Rakshith, Choreographer

He also spoke about the outstanding response the performance of the song received during the award ceremony, he stated: “After Naatu Naatu’s performance, they gave a standing ovation. I felt really happy. There was one more song for which they gave a standing ovation…but I was so happy when they all stood up after Naatu Naatu was performed,” Prem shares.

Rakshith also opened up about the fact that he would be open to doing projects in the West. “I am very happy working here but if work comes then I will definitely take it,” he said.

Prem’s upcoming projects include the Telugu film Dasara and Pushpa: The Rule.

Also Read

Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For 'RRR' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Teams

Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For 'RRR' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Teams

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  RRR   Oscars 2023   Naatu Naatu 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×