Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Oscars After-Party Look; See Pics

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Academy Awards. Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', the Bollywood actor introduced the track.

She took centre stage to talk about the song, stating: "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to."

The song went on to win in the Best (Original Song) category. Moreover, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in black at the Oscars. She went on to look incredible in her Oscars after-party look as well.