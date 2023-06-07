'I Enjoy It': Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Holds Weekly Budget Meetings

In his conversation with News Tak, Vicky shared, "The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget for the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent and the expenses, and that's a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I'm in the audience, and I sit with popcorn."

The actor further revealed that Katrina stops him from eating too many parathas to prevent fat gain. He further told the publication, "Our wedding is like paranthe weds pancake. Both are the same in a way, but she loves pancakes. I love paranthe. But she also eats paranthe. She loves paranthe made by my mom."

When asked about who bargains more while shopping, Vicky told News Tak, "It depends on who we are shopping for. If it is something of my interest, she (Katrina Kaif) thinks it should be in the budget or it is a waste of money. But if we are buying something for her and I think it is over budget, she says it is her hobby, and she buys it."