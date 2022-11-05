‘Phone Bhoot’ Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif’s Film Opens to a Dull Start

In continuation to the report, Gurmmeet's film opened to a dull 5-10% response with a decent release of 1300-1400 screens on Friday. However, it failed to impress with only 10-12 per cent occupancy."

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Tarun Adarsh shared, "#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.05 cr. #India."