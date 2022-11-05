‘Phone Bhoot’ Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif’s Film Opens to a Dull Start
'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi hit the big screens on 4 November.
Filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter has opened to a dull start at the box office. According to a report by Box Office India, the horror-comedy earned somewhere between Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2.25 crore on its Day 1. The film hit the big screens on 4 November, along with Jahnvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL.
In continuation to the report, Gurmmeet's film opened to a dull 5-10% response with a decent release of 1300-1400 screens on Friday. However, it failed to impress with only 10-12 per cent occupancy."
Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Tarun Adarsh shared, "#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.05 cr. #India."
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film revolves around a ghost (played by Katrina), who reaches out to two ghostbusters (played by Siddhant and Ishaan) for a business proposition. However, things go downhill as she reveals her eeire plan.
Besides the leads, Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.
