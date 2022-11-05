ADVERTISEMENT

‘Phone Bhoot’ Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif’s Film Opens to a Dull Start

'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi hit the big screens on 4 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
‘Phone Bhoot’ Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif’s Film Opens to a Dull Start
i

Filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter has opened to a dull start at the box office. According to a report by Box Office India, the horror-comedy earned somewhere between Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2.25 crore on its Day 1. The film hit the big screens on 4 November, along with Jahnvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation to the report, Gurmmeet's film opened to a dull 5-10% response with a decent release of 1300-1400 screens on Friday. However, it failed to impress with only 10-12 per cent occupancy."

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Tarun Adarsh shared, "#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.05 cr. #India."

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film revolves around a ghost (played by Katrina), who reaches out to two ghostbusters (played by Siddhant and Ishaan) for a business proposition. However, things go downhill as she reveals her eeire plan.

Besides the leads, Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Phone Bhoot?

Podcast: Do I Like Phone Bhoot?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Phone Bhoot   Katrina Kaif   Ishaan Khatter 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×