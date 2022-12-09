ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Katrina Kaif Wished Vicky Kaushal on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who got married last year in an intimate wedding ceremony went on to write heartfelt notes for each other on Instagram. The couple also shared some cozy pictures of each other.

Vicky wrote, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

Katrina kept her note short and sweet, writing, "My Ray of Light, Happy One Year." She also went on to share a cute video of Vicky as he hilariously danced bhangra to 'La Vie En Rose'.

The couple got married last year on 9 December. Katrina looked stunning in a red lehenga, while Vicky chose a white outfit for his big day. They both wore Sabyasachi. They got married in a resort in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in a Tiger 3, while Vicky is gearing up for promoting Govinda Naam Mera. He is also set to star in Mr Lele alongside Varun Dhawan, Kaira Advani and Bhumi Padnekar.

