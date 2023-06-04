ADVERTISEMENT

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office: Sara-Vicky's Film Is off to a Decent Start

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan hit the big screens on 2 June.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's comedy drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is off to a decent start at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial has so far collected Rs 12.69 crore since its theatrical release on Friday, 2 June.

As per reports, the film grossed approximately Rs 5.49 crore on its first day and an estimated Rs 7.20 crore on its second day in theatres.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures of the film. He tweeted, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr.”

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for direct-to-digital route… Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief," he added.

Have a look at his tweet here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke currently has a buy one get one ticket offer, valid until Sunday 4 June.

