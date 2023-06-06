ADVERTISEMENT

Sara-Vicky Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Post 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Success

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal released in theatres on 2 June.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's romantic drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has opened to great numbers at the domestic box office within the first week of its release. The Laxman Utekar directorial was released in theatres on Friday, 2 June. To celebrate the success, Sara and Vicky paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on 6 June to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The co-actors also distributed sweets among the shutterbugs stationed outside the temple.

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal   Sara Ali Khan 

