Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' & 'All That Breathes' Nominated
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been nominated for 'Original Song'.
i
The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 24 January. This year’s announcement was hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
'Naatu Naatu' from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Song. All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated as well.
