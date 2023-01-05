In Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kamal Haasan's Birthdays Show India Is Getting Hotter
A Chennai-based NGO is trying to get people to pay attention to climate change, with a little help from some actors!
The shorter but colder winters, sweltering summers, the disappearing birds, the vanishing waterbodies, and marshland and the smoke in the air.
Climate change is now visible to the naked eye – and a Chennai-based NGO is trying to get people to pay attention to the issue, with a little help from some actors! NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal's campaign is mapping the number of days when the temperature crossed 30 degrees Celsius in 2022 versus the number of days in the year of the birth of the respective celebrity.
No points for guessing that the number of days has steadily increased!
Topics: Alia Bhatt Kamal Haasan Climate Change
