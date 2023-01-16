Critics Choice Awards: 'RRR' Wins For Best Foreign Language Film & Best Song

'Naatu Naatu' competed with songs by Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga in the ‘Best Song’ category. In the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category, it competed with movies like All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave.

Earlier last week, the film won the prestigious Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song' for its celebrated track 'Naatu Naatu' . The song is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

RRR stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.