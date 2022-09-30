In Pics: Soorarai Pottru Team, Ajay Devgn Receive National Film Awards 2022

President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi today (30 September). Organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the winners were announced by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 was among the key awards distributed and the recipient was the legendary actor, Asha Parekh.

The award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment is Tanhaji. The lead actor in this film, Ajay Devgn, is co-honoured with the title of Best Actor Award. The other recipient of this award is Suriya for his performance in the Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. This film has also bagged the award for Best Feature Film. Aparna Balamurali has won the Best Actress Award, also for Soorarai Pottru.

Take a look at the pictures here.