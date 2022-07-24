ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol, Rohit Shetty Praise Ajay Devgn On Winning National Award for 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn won his third National Award for film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' on 22 July.

Actor Ajay Devgn bagged his third National Award on Friday, 22 July for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also featured Devgn's actor-wife Kajol, who played the reel-life partner of Tanhaji in it.

Upon hearing the good news, Kajol shared a behind-the-scnenes picture of herself and Ajay from the sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and congratulated him with a heartfelt note. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also penned a special note for the Gangaajal actor.

Kajol tweeted, "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud! Best Actor @ajaydevgn. Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut. Best Costume @nachiketbarve."

Ajay Devgn also replied to Kajol's tweet saying, Kajol's "presence in the film gave it an added dimension."

Rohit who has worked with Devgn in several films like Golmaal and Singham, also congratulated him on his victory. Taking to Instagram, the director wrote on his story, "Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and now Tanhaji. Three National Awards. One Man! Congratulations @ajaydevgn."

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor, Rakul Singh, Tusshar Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Arjun Rampal also congratulated Devgn on winning the award.

