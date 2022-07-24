Kajol, Rohit Shetty Praise Ajay Devgn On Winning National Award for 'Tanhaji'

Actor Ajay Devgn bagged his third National Award on Friday, 22 July for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also featured Devgn's actor-wife Kajol, who played the reel-life partner of Tanhaji in it.

Upon hearing the good news, Kajol shared a behind-the-scnenes picture of herself and Ajay from the sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and congratulated him with a heartfelt note. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also penned a special note for the Gangaajal actor.