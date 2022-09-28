Ajay Devgn Shares First Look From 'Drishyam 2'; Announces Teaser's Release Date
'Drishyam 2' stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, tabu and Ishita Dutta Sheth in pivotal roles.
Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming suspense-thriller Drishyam 2, starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran in the lead roles on 28 September. Ajay will be reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the sequel. The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was a Hindi adaaptation
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to write, "2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow!" He wrote in Hindi, 'Do you remember what happened on the 2 and 3 of Octorber?'
Not much is known about the film but its going to edge of the seat thriller. Ajay is also all set to be a part of director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav.
Topics: Ajay Devgn Tabu Shriya Saran
