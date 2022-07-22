68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Ajay Devgn Win Best Actor Awards
The list of winners of the National Film Awards 2022 was announced in New Delhi.
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday, 22 July. The Best Actor Award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their performances in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, respectively. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali. Tanhaji, a film about Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Feature Films
Best Dimasa Film
Sekmkhor
Best Tulu Film
Jeetige
Best Telugu Film
Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Malayalam Film
Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Kannada Film
Dollu
Best Hindi Film
Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film
Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film
Bridge
Best Costume Designer
Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero
Best Supporting Actor
Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Music Direction (Background Music)
GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Direction (Songs)
Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Best Lyrics
Manoj Muntashir for Saina
Best Children's Film
Sumi
Best Direction
AK Ayyappanunm Koshiyum by Sachidanandan KR
Best Actor
Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Female Actor
Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru
Best Feature Film
Soorarai Pottru
Non-Feature Films
Best Narration/ Voice over
Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rain - Monsoon of Kerala
Best Music Direction
Vishal Bhardwaj for the song Marenge Toh Wahin Jaa Kar from 1232 km
Best Editing
Anadi Athaley for Borderlands
Best Short Fiction Film
Kachichinatu by Khanjan Kishore Nath
Best Cinematography
Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa
Best Investigative Film
The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Exploration Film
Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film
Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)
Best Film on Social Issues
Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Promotional Film
Surmounting Challenges
Best Biographical Film
Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
Best Non-Feature Film:
Testimony of Ana (Dangi)
The Most Film-friendly State
Madhya Pradesh
Best Book on Cinema
The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
