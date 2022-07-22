ADVERTISEMENT

68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Ajay Devgn Win Best Actor Awards

The list of winners of the National Film Awards 2022 was announced in New Delhi.

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday, 22 July. The Best Actor Award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their performances in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, respectively. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali. Tanhaji, a film about Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Feature Films

Best Dimasa Film

Sekmkhor

Best Tulu Film

Jeetige

Best Telugu Film

Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Malayalam Film

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Kannada Film

Dollu

Best Hindi Film

Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film

Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film

Bridge

Best Costume Designer

Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Best Supporting Actor

Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Music Direction (Background Music)

GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Direction (Songs)

Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Best Lyrics

Manoj Muntashir for Saina

Best Children's Film

Sumi

Best Direction

AK Ayyappanunm Koshiyum by Sachidanandan KR

Best Actor

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Female Actor

Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Feature Film

Soorarai Pottru

Non-Feature Films

Best Narration/ Voice over

Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rain - Monsoon of Kerala

Best Music Direction

Vishal Bhardwaj for the song Marenge Toh Wahin Jaa Kar from 1232 km

Best Editing

Anadi Athaley for Borderlands

Best Short Fiction Film

Kachichinatu by Khanjan Kishore Nath

Best Cinematography

Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa

Best Investigative Film

The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Exploration Film

Wheeling The Ball

Best Educational Film

Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues

Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

Best Promotional Film

Surmounting Challenges

Best Biographical Film

Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Non-Feature Film:

Testimony of Ana (Dangi)

The Most Film-friendly State

Madhya Pradesh

Best Book on Cinema

The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

