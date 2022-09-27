Veteran Actor Asha Parekh To Receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award This Year

Asha Parekh is one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry. She was seen in films like Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil (1966), Baharon Ke Sapne (1967), Pyar Ka Mausam (1969), and Caravan (1971). Her pairing with Shammi Kapoor was loved by fans and critics alike. Moreover, she also worked in a lot of films with writer-director Nasir Hussain.

She started her journey as a child actor and catapulted to fame with Bimal Roy's Maa (1952). She has also written a memoir called The Hit Girl. And she was one the highest-paid female actor of the 60s.

The recipients other of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award include Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Mrinal Sen, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna.