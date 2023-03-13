Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For 'RRR' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Teams
"Thank you for showing us all the way to do it," SRK wrote in his tweet for RRR and The Elephant Whisperers.
It was a historic day for Indian cinema as it secured two victories at the 95th Academy Awards. While SS Rajamouli's internationally acclaimed RRR won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for 'Naatu Naatu', filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category.
On the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to cheer for both teams and penned a heartfelt note.
SRK wrote on Twitter, "Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!"
Here, take a look:
The Elephant Whisperers is directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. The critically acclaimed documentary is also the first Indian production to win an Oscar in this category.
Whereas, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film has also won a Golden Globe Award in the 'Best Original Song' category for its wildly popular dance number 'Naatu Naatu'.
The 2023 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, 12 March, and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Meanwhile on the work front, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is slated for its theatrical release in June 2023 and will also mark SRK's pan-India debut. Besides, SRK has wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, as well.
The superstar will also begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 from April onwards, as per reports.
