Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For 'RRR' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Teams

It was a historic day for Indian cinema as it secured two victories at the 95th Academy Awards. While SS Rajamouli's internationally acclaimed RRR won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for 'Naatu Naatu', filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category.

On the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to cheer for both teams and penned a heartfelt note.