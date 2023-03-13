Watch: Deepika Padukone Introduces 'Naatu Naatu'; Song Takes Oscars by Storm
Deepika Padukone's introduction of Naatu Naatu at Oscars and the song performance were met with rousing responses.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
It's a big moment for India at the 95th Academy Awards, as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Best Original Song trophy. Ahead of the category's announcement, there was a live performance of the song at the ceremony. Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters this year, introduced the performance and her speech was met with a rousing response.
"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to", Deepika introduced 'Naatu Naatu' amidst claps and cheers.
The performance was followed by a standing ovation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema
Topics: Deepika Padukone SS Rajamouli RRR
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.