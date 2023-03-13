ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Deepika Padukone Introduces 'Naatu Naatu'; Song Takes Oscars by Storm

Deepika Padukone's introduction of Naatu Naatu at Oscars and the song performance were met with rousing responses.

It's a big moment for India at the 95th Academy Awards, as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Best Original Song trophy. Ahead of the category's announcement, there was a live performance of the song at the ceremony. Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters this year, introduced the performance and her speech was met with a rousing response.

"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to", Deepika introduced 'Naatu Naatu' amidst claps and cheers.

The performance was followed by a standing ovation.

